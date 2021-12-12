iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,429,000 after acquiring an additional 626,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,703,000 after purchasing an additional 206,511 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,411,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,599,000 after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,287,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $78.69 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.81.

