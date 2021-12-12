iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 517.9% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 148,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,287 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 89,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 86.6% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 167,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,229,000 after purchasing an additional 77,634 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,416,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $144.25 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.35.

