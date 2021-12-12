iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Stake Raised by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

SUSL opened at $83.53 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.99 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.89 and a 200-day moving average of $77.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

