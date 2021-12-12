iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,918 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $101,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 65,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.94. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $70.67 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

