iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Cut by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,071 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA opened at $79.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $70.67 and a one year high of $82.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

