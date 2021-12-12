iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $147.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.86. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

