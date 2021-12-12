iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 721,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,267 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $83,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after acquiring an additional 696,922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,992 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after purchasing an additional 996,664 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,986,000 after purchasing an additional 631,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,601,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 365,230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $116.39 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.12 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.03 and its 200-day moving average is $116.79.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

