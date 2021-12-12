iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $63,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.39 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.79.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.