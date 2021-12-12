iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,542,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,426,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,251.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $119.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.06. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $92.95 and a 12 month high of $124.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.032 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

