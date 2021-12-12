iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Cut by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

IJH opened at $277.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.36. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.84 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

