Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.49 Million

Analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will announce sales of $32.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.58 million. Iteris reported sales of $28.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $134.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.46 million to $134.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $146.42 million, with estimates ranging from $145.11 million to $147.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iteris.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 167,415 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 14.2% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 227,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 127.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 815,807 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 10.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 954,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 88,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iteris by 3.0% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 940,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ITI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. Iteris has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $7.81.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.