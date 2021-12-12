J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 1,587 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

