J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Square by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Square by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Square by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SQ opened at $181.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.75 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.09.
SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.66.
In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total value of $1,329,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $19,422,568 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
