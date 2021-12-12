J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Square by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Square by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Square by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $181.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.75 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.09.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.66.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total value of $1,329,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $19,422,568 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

