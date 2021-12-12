J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.82.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $478.23 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $478.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $442.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

