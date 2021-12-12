J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $48.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.52. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.73 and a 52 week high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). National Beverage had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 46.93%. Analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

