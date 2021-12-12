J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Citigroup by 352.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Citigroup by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 792,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,584,000 after purchasing an additional 39,371 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $818,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.26.

C opened at $60.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

