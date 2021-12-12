Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 20,443 Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 17,260 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 82,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.