Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

NASDAQ UPST opened at $160.75 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion and a PE ratio of 200.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.79.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total transaction of $1,438,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total transaction of $159,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,997,031 shares of company stock worth $466,315,827 over the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.83.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.