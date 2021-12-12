Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 5,966 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 499.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 569.5% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $64.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.53. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $64.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

