Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 296 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $196.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

