Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,606 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth $608,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of GVA opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.90. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.14%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

