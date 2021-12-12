Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 672 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after buying an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after buying an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after buying an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $862,284,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after buying an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $23,999,736.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 388,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,891,011.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $7,195,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,173,021 shares of company stock worth $214,220,703 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $180.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.45.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

