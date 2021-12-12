Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.30% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $13,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.82 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.81 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

