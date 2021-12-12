Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $12.69 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 378,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,926 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $12,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average is $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEAK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

