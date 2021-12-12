Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $14.18 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,911 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $14,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.21.

Welltower stock opened at $82.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.39 and a 200-day moving average of $83.83. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.