Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $15.88 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,105 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 96,022 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $15,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $38.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.82. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.