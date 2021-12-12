Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,691 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $15,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $582,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FANG opened at $111.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.54. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $117.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.16.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

