Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $16,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $235,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $403.49 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $417.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $388.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.42.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.70.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,881 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,158. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

