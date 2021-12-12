Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,599 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $14,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $202.69 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $137.08 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

