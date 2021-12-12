Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (JOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2116 per share on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 81.7% over the last three years.

NYSE:JOF opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

