Jason Warnick Sells 20,000 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $454,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The company had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $106,495,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

