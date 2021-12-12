JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €23.80 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) received a €23.80 ($26.74) price target from stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.85% from the stock’s current price.

DEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.20 ($27.19) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($18.43) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JCDecaux has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €22.62 ($25.41).

Shares of DEC stock opened at €23.14 ($26.00) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.39. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of €27.02 ($30.36) and a 12 month high of €36.90 ($41.46).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

