Jefferies Financial Group Boosts AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $2,350.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q2 2022 earnings at $18.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $25.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $37.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $106.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $24.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $20.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $29.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $42.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $117.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AZO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,922.24.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,003.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,817.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,644.21. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,111.71 and a 1 year high of $2,028.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 103.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,539 shares of company stock worth $33,163,544 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

