Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $85.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The company posted its third consecutive quarter with book-to-bill above parity and backlog rising $1B for the year to $2.2B, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Henderson further cites Ciena’s “robust” guidance of 11%-13% revenue growth in 2022 while noting that this outlook still does not assume that the backlog is worked down or that supply chain issues would improve. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

CIEN opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average is $56.66.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,559. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

