JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UP. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,297,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,757,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $708,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UP opened at $4.20 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.19.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

