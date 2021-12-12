JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys 253 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,591 shares of company stock worth $8,821,222. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

