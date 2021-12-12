JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys 84 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 98.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WST opened at $431.57 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

