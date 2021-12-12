JJJ Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Applied Materials by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $152.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $159.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.69.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

