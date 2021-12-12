JJJ Advisors Inc. Invests $32,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 7,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 40,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 315,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF opened at $115.34 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $120.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

