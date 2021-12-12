JLM Couture (OTCMKTS:JLMC) Shares Down 1.1%

JLM Couture, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JLMC)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.74. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16.

JLM Couture Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JLMC)

JLM Couture, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of bridal wear and accessories. Its portfolio includes Alvina Valenta, Blush by Hayley Paige, Jim Hjelm, Lazaro, Tara Keely, Ti Adora, and Allison Webb. The company was founded by Joseph L. Murphy in April 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

