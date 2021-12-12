JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

JOAN opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. JOANN has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $427.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 68.21%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 78,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $778,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 66,200 shares of company stock worth $632,152 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JOANN by 2,122.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in JOANN by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 16,617 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in JOANN by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in JOANN by 2,168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 42,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JOAN shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.