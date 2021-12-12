Joe Anthony Raver Sells 136,990 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $6,881,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:HI opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49.
Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on HI shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,743,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 233,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after buying an additional 43,245 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 43,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.
Hillenbrand Company Profile
Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.
Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.