Joe Anthony Raver Sells 136,990 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $6,881,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:HI opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HI shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,743,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 233,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after buying an additional 43,245 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 43,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

