Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $85.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s previous close.

JCI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.47.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

NYSE JCI opened at $79.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $44.91 and a 52 week high of $81.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,817 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,400,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,343,000 after acquiring an additional 227,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,773,000 after purchasing an additional 33,949 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.