Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.86

Shares of Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.79. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 10,845 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86.

Get Jones Soda alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jones Soda stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Jones Soda at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

Jones Soda Co engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.