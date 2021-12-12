JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €105.00 Price Target

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €105.00 ($117.98) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAN. Barclays set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($107.87) target price on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €106.00 ($119.10) target price on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €104.91 ($117.88).

EPA:SAN opened at €86.53 ($97.22) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €86.09 and its 200-day moving average is €86.49. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($70.89) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($104.46).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

