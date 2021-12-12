JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Price Target to €135.00

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €139.00 ($156.18) to €135.00 ($151.69) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DLVHF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Delivery Hero from €150.00 ($168.54) to €140.00 ($157.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

OTCMKTS:DLVHF opened at $114.88 on Friday. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $171.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.23.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

