JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €71.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($79.78) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on G24. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays set a €65.50 ($73.60) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.02) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €72.67 ($81.65).

Scout24 stock opened at €59.90 ($67.30) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €60.94 and a 200-day moving average of €66.40. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33. Scout24 has a one year low of €56.94 ($63.98) and a one year high of €73.36 ($82.43).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

