JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.52) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TPK. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,056 ($27.26) to GBX 2,105 ($27.91) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,969 ($26.11) to GBX 2,065 ($27.38) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.20) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.20) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travis Perkins presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,888.62 ($25.04).

TPK stock opened at GBX 1,517.50 ($20.12) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,550.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,800.57. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,224.01 ($16.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,051 ($27.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.59.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.90), for a total transaction of £37,475.90 ($49,696.19).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

