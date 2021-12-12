JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $93.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $83.00.

PSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.07.

Shares of PSX opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.06, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.72 and a 200-day moving average of $76.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $32,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

