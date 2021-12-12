Jupiter Trading 9.8% Lower This Week (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 12th. Jupiter has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $643,911.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00058499 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,115.61 or 0.08189516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00079817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,255.21 or 1.00001106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00057196 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

